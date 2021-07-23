Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top values and fades in Erickson's 2021 fantasy football rankings vs. ADP

By Andrew Erickson
pff.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComparing PFF’s fantasy rankings to ADP is a tried and true approach for finding value and fades in 2021 fantasy football drafts. Targeting a select few players at or ahead of ADP allows us to build roster construction around players we have ranked higher than the consensus. Of course, the same goes for fading players we're lower on, allowing our opponents to overpay for them.

www.pff.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Person
Sterling Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ppr#Fantrax#Underdog Fantasy#Giants#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#Td#Barkley Jones#Pff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Giants' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

The New York Giants were a mess offensively in 2020. While their ninth-ranked scoring defense was good enough to keep them in NFC East contention, their 31st-ranked offense was a liability. New York also ranked 31st in scoring offense, which was a problem for fantasy football enthusiasts. However, this doesn't...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLUSA Today

The Bears may have found a potential trade partner for Nick Foles in Colts

We’ve come a long way since last summer when Nick Foles was competing for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job. Now, Foles finds himself third on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. The Bears have reportedly been looking to deal Foles this offseason, but there haven’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Has Message For Deshaun Watson

The superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Houston. However, there’s not a simple solution. Watson is still under investigation for several accusations of sexual misconduct. It’s difficult to envision the Texans trading him before his legal situation is worked out. Still, Watson has reported to training camp, hoping to get...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLCBS Sports

Joe Mixon Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Bengals running back

Joe Mixon has burned the Fantasy Football community for several seasons now as a projected first-round pick who has fallen short of expectations due to a combination of injuries, poor offensive line play in front of him and a Bengals offense lacking in explosive plays. Joe Burrow showed flashes of the ability to dig the Bengals out of that offensive hole -- and fast -- and Mixon profiles as a potential workhorse in that offense. But stop me, because you've heard that before. Some managers will see an opportunity to buy here as those who have been burned by Mixon in the past may not even have them on their draft boards. We understand if you can't take that leap.
NFLfantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Top-50 Running Back Rankings (2021 Fantasy Football)

Joe Pisapia is back with his updated top-50 running back rankings for the 2021 fantasy football season, including tiers. Practice fast mock drafts with our free Mock Draft Simulator >>. Nick Chubb (CLE) After suffering an injury Week 4, Nick Chubb returned in Week 10 and rattled off 8 TDs...
NFLfantasypros.com

Devy Quarterback Rankings (2021 Fantasy Football)

Playing devy fantasy football presents challenges that can make people uncomfortable. As a devy manager, you absolutely must be comfortable with misses; a 100% hit rate on players that haven’t been drafted yet is quite honestly an impossible feat, and draft capital is a major factor in opportunity. But with devy, identifying talent is important. Talent rises more often than not, and even if you can’t see an immediate path to opportunity, it’s sometimes smarter to take some home run swings. With quarterbacks, that hit rate is even lower. There is so much that goes into quarterback evaluation that fantasy football players don’t have access to; mental makeup, football intelligence, interviews, etc., are crucial evaluation pieces. Certainly, as devy fantasy football players, it’s important to gather as much information on this side of things as possible. But more often than not, it’s not available, and it causes extreme misses. With all of that being said, here are my current devy quarterback rankings.
NFLfantasypros.com

Offensive Line Rankings & Fantasy Impact (2021 Fantasy Football)

We often talk about a player’s talent level and sometimes we’ll reference their coach and offensive scheme, but when talking about running backs, why don’t we talk about their offensive line more often? While there are things more important, offensive line play has a direct impact on the type of success a running back will have.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State QB News

In a stunning development that could have major implications in the college football national title race, Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early. Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. Over the past...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors Q&A: Justin Fields For Deshaun Watson? Andy Dalton Or Nick Foles Trade?

Chicago Bears training camp is in full swing and the rumors are continuing to flow as the roster starts to take shape. Could the Bears trade away Justin Fields and Tarik Cohen for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Who gets traded by the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles? Can the Bears still sign Allen Robinson or could they trade him for Michael Thomas? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag. Wanna rep the potential starting quarterback of Da Bears? Get a brand news Justin Fields jersey at the link: http://chatsports.
NFLfantasypros.com

Boom, Bust, and Everything In Between – Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five RB1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Kareem Hunt was the RB10 last year, so he was a solid low-end RB1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was the 10th best running back. He scored fewer than 12.2 PPR points in 8-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.
NFLpff.com

The Russell Wilson Dilemma: Should the Seattle Seahawks get creative with his inefficient playstyle, or is it what makes him great?

Letting Russ cook is all well and good, but what meal should he be trying to make?. The Seattle Seahawks signal-caller remains one of the biggest enigmas at the quarterback position in the league, an intriguing puzzle for his coaching staff to solve as we head into the 2021 NFL season. And the biggest question with Wilson, as it always has been, is what is the best style of play to employ for a player with his unique skill set?
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 by top experts

Diving into advanced statistics when doing your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep can help you earn an advantage over the opposition. You cannot just rely on 2021 Fantasy football rankings on the surface to gain mental and strategic edges. Understanding why you should highlight certain players in your 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets will make you a stronger drafter. You need to study why players may break out or improve when forming your 2021 Fantasy football strategy.
NFLpff.com

Raiders' first-rounders Damon Arnette, Clelin Ferrell practice with second team as team prioritizes 'win-now mode'

Two recent Raiders first-round draft picks are struggling to find the field early in training camp as Las Vegas’ draft woes continue. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and cornerback Damon Arnette, the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, are running with the second team, according to Raiders beat reporters at practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy