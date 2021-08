It was either an unsure and rocky decision to get here or a bit of a PR stunt, but Prime Video original, Clarkson’s Farm, is coming back for a second season!. I’ll do a catch-up in a minute, but I’m trying to avoid those “recipe-style” articles that give you the history of a story before the real reason you’re actually here reading this! On Twitter today, Jeremy Clarkson confirmed in a video that his farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, will be returning for a second run.