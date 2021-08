On only one occasion, over a 50-year history visiting the Mendocino Coast, did the Pacific Ocean live up to its name. The Biodesign students were probing the complex mysteries and wonders of the intertidal community and the water became as smooth as glass. I had never experienced this before and the utter absence of surf noise cast a pall that was so eerie that apparently the birds were too spooked to fly. It was as if Mother Nature pressed the pause button on life.