Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

I always thought it would be best if the BigXII mostly went west in a

By Maroon Baboon Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac12 merger, and the the ACC was basically split between the SEC and the B1G. Three genuine super conferences of 20-24 teams. Divisions would be big enough to not have crossover games and the conference championship games would be totally legit.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Best#American Football#Acc#Sec#The B1g
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Politicstigernet.com

My thoughts on West Virginia…

Full disclosure both sides of my family and my wife’s family have West Virginia roots. I don’t get why “academics” followed by the compulsory comparison to the “blue bloods” of Duke and North Carolina come into play. Ever since anyone with a pulse allowed UNCheat to get away with the worst academic scandal in NCAA history for decades and in spite of recorded FBI tapes with Duke and their basketball recruiting prowess?
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

What would benefit Clemson the most would be if the Nat'l

About JT Daniels. The dawgs are excited because he took over the last four games of the year...blah, blah, blah. Well..take a look at those teams. They were Miss St, South Carolina, Mizzou, and Cincinatti. Those teams ranked 52nd , 105th , 66th , and 13th in total defense. (And Cincinatti just imploded and gave the game away to Georgia). More importantly, they were 60th, 112th, 83rd, and 17th in sacks. So, to Walt's point. He says JT gets flustered under pressure and cannot throw well unless is can stand tall and execute good mechanics. Well, we were 5th in sacks, and most years we are 1st or 2nd. This year, I expect to be 1st or 2nd again. Unless Georgia and can run it down our throats,and I don't think they can against this D line, they are going to have to throw. If we sack JT 4 times, that will make them have to make at least one big play to get a first down and move the chains. Without Pickens, I don't think they can do it. I think we win by ten to fourteen points. JMHO!
NFLsportswar.com

That I would watch...

Simply because it is way more entertaining than any NFL game. Too bad they're 'NFL-izing' college football. It's going to suck just as badly within a few years.
Footballsportswar.com

Would be best if it was football only,

But fix that and get the $ and the rest could be worked out easily enough by tacking a cross division title game on I’d think, there’d be something that made sense.
College Sportssportswar.com

I have never thought that ND would join the ACC because

There was never any penalty not to join. They could have their cake and eat it too. Many might disagree but the ACC must get aggressive and proactive including giving ND an ultimatum. Then the ACC must circle the wagons with all the schools to determine how and who to expand with. A key part of this will be convincing some of the "key" schools (Clemson and some others) not to leave the conference.
College Sportssportswar.com

Are we assuming BigXII retains “P5” status?

I’d fight that like hell if I were the AAC, MW, or others. Think you can keep 6 auto bids for conference champs but only lock in P4s. But even with said, Houston, SMU, and Tulsa would love to be in with the Big 12 leftovers. WVU may consider AAC. Boot Tulane and add ODU. Lot of traveling partners: WVU/Cin, ECU/ODU, USF/UCF, Navy/Temple, Memphis/Southern Miss (?).
College Sportssportswar.com

Ordinarily I would agree.

After reading a lot of the Texass/Sooner U discussions I believe that since ESPN is the rights holder for the ACC and SEC, it may have substantial influence/ability to balance out the equities. Now if an ACC team “transfers” to the Big Ten or other Fox conference, then all bets are off.
College Sportssportswar.com

Good summary, I thought Shutz and Johnson the Yale commit were the 2 most

Impressive offensive players in an especially strong group overall. I was really happy to see Mullen play well as he has been off the radar with injuries for a while. Incredible UNC has 8 kids in the game, don’t see how they keep loading their bench year after year with AAs with only 10 spots on the field, but Breschi who seems like a great guy must be a really good recruiter.
Basketballsportswar.com

I originally thought the

"Devon" in your post was someone in the same draft as Trey and not UVa Devon. My answer would be Trey's shooting and height. Devon was good at everything but not great. Trey is a great shooter. JMO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy