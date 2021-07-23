I always thought it would be best if the BigXII mostly went west in a

About JT Daniels. The dawgs are excited because he took over the last four games of the year...blah, blah, blah. Well..take a look at those teams. They were Miss St, South Carolina, Mizzou, and Cincinatti. Those teams ranked 52nd , 105th , 66th , and 13th in total defense. (And Cincinatti just imploded and gave the game away to Georgia). More importantly, they were 60th, 112th, 83rd, and 17th in sacks. So, to Walt's point. He says JT gets flustered under pressure and cannot throw well unless is can stand tall and execute good mechanics. Well, we were 5th in sacks, and most years we are 1st or 2nd. This year, I expect to be 1st or 2nd again. Unless Georgia and can run it down our throats,and I don't think they can against this D line, they are going to have to throw. If we sack JT 4 times, that will make them have to make at least one big play to get a first down and move the chains. Without Pickens, I don't think they can do it. I think we win by ten to fourteen points. JMHO!