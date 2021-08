ACC commissioner Jim Phillips met with the media at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff. Here is a collection of his comments from the forum. On vaccinations, can you give us an idea of where ACC football teams right now in terms of hitting the 85% threshold are? Several other conferences have already announced that they are not rearranging schedules. If a team can't play, they will have to forfeit. Wondering why the ACC is still waiting to make a decision on that.