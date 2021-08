Evidently, USC is not happy in the PAC-12 and Fox Sports is at war with ESPN. So, apparently Fox Sports is pushing hard behind the scenes trying to put together a big-money deal to bring a select few schools from the PAC-12 into the B1G. In this scenario, the B1G would remain the dominant (and parent) organization and the remnants of the PAC-12 would wither on the vine like the remnants of the BIG-12, which would likely result in the merger of both remnants.