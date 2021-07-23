Locked on Boston College: ACC Media Days Coverage

The ACC kicked off their season on Thursday with the ACC Kickoff media days in Charlotte, North Carolina. Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, along with quarterback Phil Jurkovec, defensive end Marcus Valdez, and offensive lineman Zion Johnson spoke with the media. We break down some of their comments and review some of the bigger points.

In addition, we have another edition of Fan Friday, and this was a special one. We my father, John, on the show to talk about his time being a Boston College fan, and how that progressed. We look at his favorite player, favorite BC games and memories and much more!

Do you enjoy our football coverage? Would you like exclusive insider coverage? Check out BC Bulletin Premium. Just $1 for the first month, and you'll get top notch BC news and analysis, along with access to our members only Discord Channel and messageboard! Sign up today!

This is an episode of Locked on Boston College you will not want to miss. Make sure to listen!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin