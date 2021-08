Who doesn't love ripe summer tomatoes? Vines are popping with the vibrant and versatile fruit right now, and you'll find them at roadside stands, farmers' markets, and possibly even in your own backyard. These bursts of sun enliven almost any meal, adding a pop of color and a touch of juicy sweetness to dinner. Here, in our four latest weeknight dinner recipes, we bake them in a cheesy tart, take a tomato-and-mozzarella salad into meaty main dish-salad territory, sauté them with sausage and toss them with gnocchi, and use them to amp up a simple repast of tuna and beans. Use these recipes as your starting point and be sure to add tomatoes to as many meals as possible while these favorite red fruits are at their peak.