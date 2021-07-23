Cancel
How Open Banking Can Help Navigate Cross-Border Payments And Local Payment Cultures

By Andrew Gilboy
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew "AG" is GM, North America for GoCardless, the global leader in recurring payments. He is an expert in fintech. A major consideration for businesses looking to expand globally is how to navigate different payment cultures in the countries where they hope to do business. For example, while corporate credit cards are ubiquitous in the United States, only a small percentage of European companies use them, which means the rest rely on wire transfers or other forms of payment to pay vendors.

