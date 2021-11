The LCS Athletic Department would like to invite you to the Lorain High Winter Sports Parent Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7pm in the cafeteria at Lorain High School. The entrance to the cafeteria is located on the west side of the building where it reads “Lorain Athletics Center”. The purpose of this meeting is to give parents the opportunity to meet with your child’s coach and to provide them with valuable information related to the Lorain City Schools Athletic Program.

LORAIN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO