Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited delivers well-mannered efficiency

By Joel Feder
The Car Connection
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe underwent some plastic surgery and came out with an updated exterior design, revised powertrains with a hybrid option, and a slightly tweaked cabin. The result of this mid-cycle update is a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, which bests its direct competition such as the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Murano, and its cousin, the Kia Sorento.

www.thecarconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Hyundai Tucson#Hybrid System#Chevrolet#Jeep#Kia#Usb#Santa Fe#Sle Premium Hybrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Honda
News Break
Toyota
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

The Tucson has been a mainstay of the Hyundai line-up since 2004, steadily growing in popularity to become the marque’s best-selling model in the UK. It’s therefore not hard to see why, despite the emergence of the new all-electric Ioniq sub-brand, Hyundai still has big plans for its traditional family hauler, particularly for fleet drivers with an eye on BIK rates.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Choosing the Right Trim

Hyundai remains solidly in the sedan business, signaling its commitment with cars like the 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Going toe to toe with midsize heavyweights like the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Honda Accord Hybrid, the Sonata Hybrid brings Hyundai value to the fight. It’s a blend of advanced styling, cutting-edge technology, and passenger comfort.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy sets the bar for three-row SUVs

The Hyundai Palisade deserves another look. Overshadowed by its sibling, the Kia Telluride, the Palisade has been on the sideline despite its distinct design, slightly better packaging, and comfortable suspension tuning. When the three-row SUVs from the Korean automakers debuted for the 2020 model year, the Telluride beat the Palisade...
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Nearly new buying guide: Hyundai Santa Fe

You might lust after the premium-badged pantechnicons that are the practical Volvo XC90 or the suave Audi Q7, but if your budget doesn’t stretch to one, even used, then may we introduce you to the Hyundai Santa Fe?. This fourth-generation version takes all that made the earlier cars so promising...
Carsappenmedia.com

Revamped Santa Fe is a standout in the midsized crowd

The revamped-for-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe should be on the short list for those after value, practicality, curb-appeal and extensive features in a midsized, two-row SUV. So, um, I guess everyone in that market, then. Though there are several offerings in the flooded midsized arena that are also, attractive, feature-laden and...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Calypso Red Hyundai Santa Fe

FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 20,481! Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, OPTION GROUP 01 CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications...
Buying Carspinalcentral.com

Haire: Honda Accord hybrid, Hyundai Elantra

With the price of gas going up, now is a good time to look at some fuel-saving cars. First up is the Honda Accord. This hybrid version starts about $27K. For that we get a 2.0-liter rated at 212 horsepower, and fuel economy claimed to be 48/48 mpg. We have...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Moonstone Silver Hyundai Santa Fe

Moonstone Silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V AWD, Gray Cloth. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you know how to pinch a penny, you’ll...
CarsMySanAntonio

Hyundai Santa Fe crossover adds gasoline-electric hybrid for 2021

The five-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe midsize crossover, which received a complete makeover for 2019, gets a minor restyling for 2021, plus new engines and the addition of its first hybrid version. Gasoline-only Santa Fe models are assembled at Hyundai’s plant in Montgomery, Alabama, while the hybrid is assembled in Ulsan,...
Buying CarsINFORUM

Auto review: The Jeep Grand Cherokee grows in many ways for 2021

Ask Mark Allen, who runs Jeep design, what he finds amusing, and he'll tell you it’s that Americans prefer sport utility vehicles and crossover utility vehicles to sedans, coupes, convertibles and station wagons. “I was told over and over and over, and read it in magazines, that in the American...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Tries for an Off-Road Look

Barring the (older) Hyundai Santa Fe caught jumping a raised drawbridge in Florida earlier this year, the Korean brand's midsize SUV isn't exactly known for its off-road prowess. Yes, pun intended—that bridge-leaping Santa Fe technically left the road. Anyway, the Hyundai Santa Fe is about as adept on dirt paths, rural two-tracks, and the like as any other modern car-based SUV, but the new-for-2022 Santa Fe XRT hopes to change that perception.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Dressed for Outdoors With New XRT Trim Package

A new styling package for the mid-level version of Hyundai’s popular 5-seat SUV pairs 18-inch black wheels and exterior trim with special side steps for a slightly more outdoorsy look. The XRT package also includes a matte black grille, black mirror covers, and roof rack cross rails. It’s the first...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Adds Rugged XRT Appearance Trim

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced the addition of a new, rugged Santa Fe XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Santa Fe XRT offers new exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Santa Fe models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Santa Fe XRT trim builds upon the Santa Fe SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Santa Fe XRT FWD is $32,300, and the XRT AWD is $34,000; both are beginning to arrive at dealerships now.
CarsAutoExpress

Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

The Ioniq 5 family hatchback represents a real shift forward in Hyundai’s ability to chase down premium electric rivals, helping to persuade EV buyers who are motivated by stylish design, great on-board tech and practical range and charging speeds, to invest in the Korean brand. With stunning looks and a...
Buying Carsaudacy.com

Auto NSider | 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited Hybrid AWD

Many of us have been lucky and have done little more in the last year than put on “The Covid 15”. The more ambitious of us, however, have been in the gym. Hyundai took their Tucson to the gym….and out came a seriously chiseled figure. While the new outfit is...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Pilot Gets A Massive Price Increase

The 2022 model year Honda Pilot SUV crossover is currently on sale and is mostly unchanged compared to last year. Design-wise, that is. What's significantly different is the starting price. The 2022 Pilot carries a base price of $39,060, or $40,285 with destination. Last year, the base price was $32,250. Do the math and you'll see that's a $6,810 difference. What's going on here? It's actually very simple.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Towing Capacity Is Quite Disappointing

With its compact size and low asking price, the Ford Maverick is an attractive and more affordable alternative to the mid-size Ranger. Some people have been skeptical there's a market for a compact truck smaller than the Ranger, but the high demand suggests otherwise - in just one week, Ford received 36,000 reservations for the Maverick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy