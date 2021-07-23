Review update: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Limited delivers well-mannered efficiency
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe underwent some plastic surgery and came out with an updated exterior design, revised powertrains with a hybrid option, and a slightly tweaked cabin. The result of this mid-cycle update is a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, which bests its direct competition such as the Chevrolet Blazer, Honda Passport, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Murano, and its cousin, the Kia Sorento.www.thecarconnection.com
