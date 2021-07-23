Area calendar, July 23-24

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. As temperatures drop all across the Volunteer state, time to turn up the heat! Following up the 2022 TN Heat Sheet, we turn our focus to the TN junior and sophomore class, who have been running it up on the radar gun this year. Given the age disparity we've adjusted our range from 88 to 85-86+ mph to further project players as they develop over the next few years. Last year when we dove into the heat sheet for the 2023 class, they boasted twenty-one 85+ arms and seven of those were 88+ mph. Today, the junior class has thirty-six arms to top 86+ with thirteen D1 commits amongst that group, while the sophomore class has twenty-one players who have topped 85+ with four D1 commits. Together, there are twenty-six arms that have hit the magical 88+ mph mark (2023: 20; 2024: 6), which we've seen an 100% college commitment rate for graduated classes. In the 2023 group, we have twenty-five arms that have topped at least 84 mph, and there are eighteen 2024 arms at least 83 mph that will look to make the next jump to break into the heat sheet. There are three Junior arms who lead the pack with a best bullet of 92 mph: RHP Ethan Robinson, RHP Jacob Conquest, and RHP Eli Lamb while RHP/C Bridger Hamilton leads the Soph. class at 90 mph. Velocities continue to uptick similar to the MLB data over the past decade, and is supported by our class breakdowns, including 62 total arms in the PBR Tennessee high school database who have topped 88+, and many more are looming....

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO