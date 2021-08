Photographers using Leica M film cameras often say that they do not need flash and prefer to shoot in ambient light. However, if you go through websites related to Leica, the subject of how to use a flash on a Leica M film camera often appears, particularly M3 and M2. The reason is very simple: the Leica M3 and M2 do not have a hot shoe and although they have flash sockets for both electronic and lamp flashes, these sockets are not international standard and therefore it’s more difficult to find the necessary original accessories for shooting it with flash.