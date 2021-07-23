Cancel
TPI to take over Nordex’s wind blade factory in Mexico

windpowermonthly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNordex has reached an agreement to transfer operation of its Mexican rotor blade production in Tamaulipas to TPI Composites for three years. The deal begins this month (July 2021) and will last for three years, although this period could be extended by mutual agreement. Blade manufacturer TPI will take over...

