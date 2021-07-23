Morgan Wallen Talks N-Word Use in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview: ‘I Was Just Ignorant About It’
Just over five months after he was caught on camera using a racist slur, Morgan Wallen gave his first interview about the incident. During the Good Morning America segment on Friday morning (July 23), the country singer shared how his understanding of the troubling history of the N-word has changed, and what he has done to try and better himself and apologize for his behavior.1027kord.com
