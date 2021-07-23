Tarpon Springs' Charles Dudley Salley dies at 79

TARPON SPRINGS — Charles Dudley Salley, a member of one of Tarpon Springs’ founding families, died suddenly on July 3 at the age of 79. Salley’s grandmother, Amelia Petzold Meres, or Mother Meres, was among one of the first families to settle in Tarpon Springs in the late 1800s, and Dudley Salley would go on to enjoy a highly decorated career as an Army veteran, Duke University graduate, economics professor, author, and former Tarpon Springs city commissioner. At the time of his passing, which came four days after he attended a pair of dedication ceremonies in town, Salley had been serving as president of the Tarpon Springs Area Historical Society, which was founded by his father, Col. Henry McGee Salley, more than 50 years ago, according to his obituary.