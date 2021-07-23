Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs' Charles Dudley Salley dies at 79

By JEFF ROSENFIELD Suncoast News
suncoastnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTARPON SPRINGS — Charles Dudley Salley, a member of one of Tarpon Springs’ founding families, died suddenly on July 3 at the age of 79. Salley’s grandmother, Amelia Petzold Meres, or Mother Meres, was among one of the first families to settle in Tarpon Springs in the late 1800s, and Dudley Salley would go on to enjoy a highly decorated career as an Army veteran, Duke University graduate, economics professor, author, and former Tarpon Springs city commissioner. At the time of his passing, which came four days after he attended a pair of dedication ceremonies in town, Salley had been serving as president of the Tarpon Springs Area Historical Society, which was founded by his father, Col. Henry McGee Salley, more than 50 years ago, according to his obituary.

www.suncoastnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Springs#Duke University#Board Of Commissioners#The Garden Club#Fl 34689
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy