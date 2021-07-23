Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

State Representative Tracie Davis tests positive for COVID-19

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HgYP_0b5gQ71600

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Representative Tracie Davis, a Jacksonville native who currently serves Florida House District 13, announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis, who has been vaccinated, said she started feeling COVID-like symptoms over the weekend.

STORY: City leaders praying for Council Member Ju’Coby Pittman, who is hospitalized with COVID-19

“My first test was negative. I had a second test done on Tuesday and the results came back today; I tested positive for COVID-19,” Davis said in a Facebook post.

Her symptoms include a severe headache, body pain, and bouts of weakness.

Davis still urges the community to protect one another by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

She says the vaccine worked as it should, saying “it mitigated my symptoms allowing me to feel better within two days vs. being hospitalized or worse.”

CORONAVIRUS: Governor DeSantis says masks will not be worn in Florida schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccine breakthrough cases are expected.

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19,” the CDC stated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
