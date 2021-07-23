Cancel
Sean Penn Refuses to Resume Filming ‘Gaslit’ Until All Cast & Crew is Vaccinated

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 10 days ago

Starz’s Watergate series Gaslit has hit a setback as its star Sean Penn is refusing to return to work until all cast and crew on the production have been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Deadline, Penn, who recently returned from Cannes where his film Flag Day premiered, has offered to...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#All Cast Crew#Vaccinated#Starz#Core
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Sean Penn Threatens to Delay New Watergate Series, ‘Gaslit,’ Unless Entire Crew Gets Vaccinated

As the world returns to a bit of normalcy after a rough pandemic, there undoubtedly will be growing pains. One major problem that has come to the forefront today is the decision on vaccinations for employees. Many major television companies have recently been asking the question should vaccinations be mandatory for cast and crew. The NFL started off the storm this morning by announcing a new rule which would effectively forfeit games and pay for players if a team were to have an outbreak among unvaccinated employees. Sean Penn (Into the Wild) added to the raging fire by giving an ultimatum for his new show, Gaslit. Either everyone on set is vaccinated, or he is not coming to work.
Movieswmleader.com

Sean Penn Says He Won’t Return to Shoot Starz Series Gaslit Unless Everyone on Production is Vaccinated

In an ultimatum issued to the makers of upcoming series Gaslit, Hollywood star Sean Penn has said that he will not resume work on the show until the entire cast and crew receive COVID-19 vaccines. The studio behind the Starz series, NBCUniversal, mandated this week that vaccinations are compulsory in “Zone A”, which constitutes the cast and those who come in close proximity. However, Penn has put his foot down on vaccinations for everyone on the set as he believes that the NBCUniversal’s decision is inadequate. Citizen Penn: Sean Penn’s Documentary To Launch on Discovery Plus on May 6.
Public HealthPopculture

Sean Penn Demands Watergate Series Staff Gets COVID Vaccine Before Returning

Sean Penn is refusing to return to work on Gaslight, a new Starz series about the Watergate scandal unless everyone on the production gets a coronavirus vaccine. Penn's demand comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues raging in Los Angeles, where indoor mask-wearing has been mandated again. Penn offered to oversee the vaccination effort for free himself through his Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) nonprofit.
CelebritiesThe Sanford Herald

Sean Penn won't return to work without vaccine agreement

Sean Penn won't return to work on his new TV series until the entire cast and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 'Flag Day' actor-and-director has reportedly refused to resume filming on 'Gaslit' - the Starz limited series he appears in with Julia Roberts - until everyone working on the production has been innoculated against the virus and wants having the jabs to be a mandatory condition of work.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Penn issues vaccination ultimatum to staff on latest production

Sean Penn’s has issued a vaccine ultimatum to production staff on his new television series Gaslit.The Watergate-themed drama, which is inspired by Slate’s podcast Slow Burn, will see Penn star as Attorney General John Mitchell. Julia Roberts will play John’s wife, Martha.Now, as Covid-19 cases rise in California where filming is currently underway, Penn has reportedly told producers that he won’t return to set until everyone on the production has been vaccinated.As reported in Entertainment Weekly , the studio behind the Starz series, NBCUniversal, said vaccinations were mandatory in ‘Zone A’ productions where cast and crew work in...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sean Penn Won’t Work Unless Everyone on His New Show Is Vaccinated

Sean Penn has made a historic demand from the set of his upcoming limited series with Julia Roberts: Either the entire production gets vaccinated, or he walks away from the project. The two-time Oscar winner’s decree comes just weeks before he’s set to wrap on the Starz Watergate series Gaslit, Deadline reports. It also arrives as the delta variant of COVID-19 spikes in Los Angeles County.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Alexandra Shipp Says Sean Penn Saving Lives with COVID Vaccination Demand

‘X-Men’ Star Alexandra Shipp is praising Sean Penn to the skies, saying she’s down with his demand that no one be allowed on a movie set who is not vaccinated. We got Alexandra at LAX Friday and asked about Sean refusing to step foot on any set where unvaccinated people are allowed in. She thinks Sean’s a hero and is saving lives.
Comments / 0

