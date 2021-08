There was a moment after intermission at Cynthia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl show when she returned to the stage with no shoes on. She wanted her feet to touch the ground. She was taking everything in, and that called for her heels to come off. Until last week, Erivo had never even set foot in the iconic Los Angeles venue, let alone performed in it. Friday night changed that, as the Emmy-nominated and multi-hyphenate singer, actress, songwriter and author took to the stage for the first time and belted out a plethora of tunes accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite worries...