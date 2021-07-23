Headlines for the Friday paper

Ralph Bickler was a prominent Austinite active in many social activities. He was born in 1891 to Jacob Bickler and Martha Lungkwitz Bickler in Galveston. Jacob Bickler was an immigrant from Germany whose family had initially settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He came to Texas in 1872 where he met and married Martha Lungkwitz. Martha was the daughter of Karl Friedrich Hermann Lungwitz, a Prussian immigrant and well known landscape painter. Jacob was a draftsman at the General Land Office where Martha also worked (she was the first female employee of the State of Texas). Jacob and Martha had nine children: Jennie, Camilla, Harry, Max, Katherine, Viola, Jacob Jr., Ralph and George. After leaving the Land Office, Jacob taught in various schools until he founded the Texas German and English Academy, a private school for boys, in 1877. He remained at the school until 1887 when he became Superintendent of the Galveston public schools. He held that position for five years before returning to Austin in 1892 when he founded the Bickler Academy. Jacob was also active in teaching associations and the Texas Department of Education. He died in 1902.