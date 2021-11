Despite a 4-5 record, Pleasantville’s football squad is excited for the future due to the amount of underclassmen that played huge roles for the team in 2021. The Trojans had two sophomores that led the team in defensive statistical categories in 2021. Caleb Cook led the team in tackles with 57.5, averaging just over six per game. Dayson Leerhoff led the team in sacks with 4.5 and was second on the team in tackles for loss with 7.5. Coach Mack Jorth tells KNIA Sports that he is looking forward to 2022 due to playmakers like Cook and Leerhoff.

