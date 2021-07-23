ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Iran's F-14A Tomcat Is Great But Its Missiles Are Awful

By Charlie Gao
nationalinterest.org
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleThe F-14A is a true interceptor with the speed, power and long-range missiles to strike at range then fly away before the enemy has a chance to lock on. Here's What You Need to Know: The Iranian upgrades, if anything, have produced an equivalent to the AIM-54C, the American update to...

nationalinterest.org

Comments / 1

Related
nationalinterest.org

Is It Too Late to Stop the Spread of Autonomous Weapons?

If autonomous weapons are the future of warfare, then the United States has no choice but to grapple with their complexities. The congressionally appointed National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence recently concluded that “we can expect the large-scale proliferation of AI-enabled capabilities.” The recent Libya conflict seems to validate that conclusion about artificial intelligence (AI), with soldiers loyal to Libyan Gen. Khalifa Haftar employing a Turkish-made Kargu-2 drone that “hunted down and remotely engaged” retreating forces, according to a United Nations report. It’s not clear whether the Kargu-2 employed its autonomous capabilities, but the Turkish government acknowledged it can field that capability. Likewise, Russia has employed the KUB-BLA loitering munition and reportedly the Lancet 3 during its invasion of Ukraine. Again, the details are murky—some analysts are skeptical that the KUB-BLA possesses AI-enabled autonomous capabilities, and the claims of Lancet 3 usage come from Rostec, the Russian state-owned defense conglomerate that includes the Lancet 3 manufacturer, not from independently-verified battlefield images. Adding to the confusion: in each case, autonomous operation is clearly an option, although it may not be exercised. That makes verification quite hard.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Missiles#Information Warfare#F 14a Tomcat Is Great#Iranian#American#Tomcats#The U S Navy#Ins#Grinnell College#Flickr
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Navy’s Distributed Lethality Strategy Misses the Mark

A large fleet of corvettes, submarines, and UVs would prove more survivable, better suited to the mission at hand, and more cost-effective for an increasingly cash-strapped navy. Ever since the conclusion of World War II, the United States has exercised command of the sea. With no rival able to muster...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Stealth Sailor: The USS Zumwalt Can Fight Naval Wars Undetected

Zumwalt engineers use numerous stealth engineering techniques which, while not intended to make the ship invisible, are designed to confuse enemy sensors and wage war undetected. The U.S. Navy’s sleek Zumwalt-class destroyers are intended to accomplish the impossible: fighting at sea while evading enemy radars. Indeed, Navy designers have worked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

U.S.-led forces capture ISIS leader in Syria

June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said. The captured leader of the terrorist organization was not named but described in a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led military mission to defeat ISIS, as an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who worked their way up the group's ranks to become one of the top leaders of its Syrian branch.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Peace or No Peace? Ukraine at a Crossroads

The high costs and risks of a protracted conflict should motivate Kyiv to at least reconsider the prospect of peace with Russia. After over 100 days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s campaign has exhibited a significant shift in dynamic. What started as a multi-pronged full-scale invasion has turned the Russian command’s focus to Ukraine’s eastern periphery. Having given up on capturing the capital of Kyiv, Russian commanders are taking fewer risks by scaling back their operations in Ukraine’s interior and instead emphasizing the contested regions closer to the Russian border. Since this change in strategy, the conflict has entered somewhat of an impasse, with Russia making steady gains across the Luhansk oblast in recent weeks.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

‘No Political Preconditions’: Taiwan Leaves Door Open to Talks With China

Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe reiterated on Sunday that China would reserve “other options” to retake control of the island if negotiations failed. Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang claimed on Sunday that his government sought further negotiations over the island’s political status with China, but insisted that the two sides negotiate as equals, according to Reuters.
CHINA
Reuters

German, French, Italian leaders headed for Kyiv to show solidarity

KYIV, June 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have taken the night train to Kyiv, the French presidential office said, seeking to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a relentless Russian assault. BFM TV and...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

How Mass Delusion Affects Foreign Policy

The mistaken belief among millions of Americans about the outcome of the 2020 election illustrates how it is possible to fool enough of the people enough of the time to cause an awful lot of damage to the nation. The House of Representatives’ January 6 investigating committee is conveying a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

In Yemen, child soldiering continues despite Houthi promise

In the video, a man stands in front of a blackboard in a full classroom, teaching the parts of an AK-47 rifle. He then hands it over to a boy, showing him how to cock it.Other children crowd around, many who appear to be no older than 10, asking for their turn. The video, leaked online this month, provides a rare window into child soldier indoctrination by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Local residents confirmed to The Associated Press that it was filmed in recent weeks in Yemen’s rebel-held province of Amran, northwest of the capital, Sanaa.Despite an agreement with the...
MIDDLE EAST
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Defense Secretary Heads to Thailand to Bolster Asian Alliances

Successive U.S. administrations have sought closer ties with Thailand and other Asian nations as counterweights to rising Chinese ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. secretary of defense Lloyd Austin met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of Thailand on Monday to strengthen what Austin previously characterized as the United States’ “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in Southeast Asia. During their meeting, Austin and Prayuth “shared perspectives on regional security issues and discussed opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Thai alliance,” according to a readout published by the Defense Department. The two leaders also discussed Thai military modernization and cooperation between Bangkok and Washington in crucial areas, including cyber warfare and space technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

N. Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID-19 wave

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday reported the eruption of another infectious disease in addition to its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, saying leader Kim Jong Un has donated his private medicines to those stricken with the new disease. It’s unclear how serious the new epidemic is, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy