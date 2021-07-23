Norman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role

Only a day or so after we covered TWD director, executive producer & effects mastermind Greg Nicotero offering a brief update on how things were going with the upcoming films built around Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (and possibly others) returning for an epic big-screen adventure. Then at Saturday's Comic-Con@Home, Robert Kirkman had some thoughts to share that also confirmed that there' a lot going on behind the scenes and that they're as anxious to get intel out to fans as the fans are to eat it up. But his initial answer to being asked when TWD fans can expect the film didn't start off too promising but it gets much more (understandably) promising.