Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Monarch Mining Corporation Announces a $11.25 Million Transaction With Gold Royalty Corp.

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

Transaction aimed at strengthening Monarch's balance sheet in preparation for the Beaufor mine and Beacon mill reopening. Non-dilutive financing to increase Monarch's cash and cash equivalent position to approximately $30 million. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / MONARCH MINING CORPORATION ('Monarch' or the 'Corporation') (TSX:GBAR)(OTCQX:GBARF) is pleased...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Equipment#Royalties#Qc Accesswire July#Gbarf#Nsr#The Croinor Gold#Transaction#Caisse De D P T Et#Cdpq#Gold Royalty A#Gold Royalty#Monarch Gold Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

HAV Announces $200 Million Investment Commitment

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is pleased to announce a $200 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM) as HAV pursues a public listing. BEDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Under the agreement, GEM will provide HAV with a $200 million Share Subscription Facility for a 36-month term following a public listing of HAV's common stock. Concurrent with the public listing HAV will issue GEM 0.75% of the common stock of the company at par value.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market Under Symbol TSLVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol 'TSLVF'. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'TSLV'.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants and Partner Banks for the MT Flash Pay(TM) And MT Free Pay(TM) Transactions, Expecting a Monthly Turnover of Over $1 Billion From 10 Partner PSP's

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. is setting up a trust fund to handle the payback fund receipts from overseas merchants and partner banks generated from the MT Flash Pay™ and MT Free Pay™ transactions. SUIC Midas is expecting over $1 billion revenues from its 10 partner PSP's.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cyngn, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Cyngn, Inc. announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 101,086 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $34,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces that following its news release of June 21, 2021, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $18,793.48 in indebtedness to the Company's independent directors through the issuance of 221,099 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring December 1, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Westport, CT, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Co-Chief Executive Officers, David "Tiger" Williams and Jonathan Rowland, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of the common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The units began trading on July 27, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "WRACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols "WRAC" and "WRACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Economykitco.com

SSR Mining sells its non-core royalty portfolio to EMX Royalty for $100M

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that this consideration includes US$33 million in cash, US$33 million in EMX shares, and US$34...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the 'Company') (CSE:ELEM) is pleased to announce it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario (the 'Prospectus'). The Company has also filed its listing statement (the 'Listing Statement') supporting its listing application with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE on August 3, 2021, under the stock symbol 'ELEM'. A copy of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

SSR Mining (SSRM) Announces the Sale of Its Non-Core Royalty Portfolio for Total Consideration of US$100 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalty interests and deferred payments ("Royalty Portfolio") to EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX; TSX Venture: EMX; Frankfurt: 6E9) ("EMX") for total consideration of US$100 million (the "Transaction"). This consideration includes US$33 million in cash, US$33 million in EMX shares, and US$34 million in deferred compensation payments to be delivered upon achievement of clearly defined project development milestones. The cash and equity components of the consideration, totaling US$66 million, will be payable upon closing of the Transaction. Upon the Transaction's close, expected by the fourth quarter of 2021, SSR Mining will hold a ~12% equity ownership interest in EMX.
Stocksinvesting.com

Belo Sun Mining Corp. (BSX)

Hot Stocks: SIRI rises on earnings; BSX, WM set new highs; APG and INOV climb on M&A headlines. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX): Price Now Near $42.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kimbell Royalty Partners Launching Corporate-Sponsored SPAC: Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2021, Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation ("TGR" or the "Company"), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and a subsidiary of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP ("Kimbell"), filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. TGR may pursue a business combination in any industry; however, TGR intends to search for a target in the energy and natural resources industry in North America.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

NSJ Gold Corp. Announces Next Phase of Work Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced work on its Golden Hills project in order to identify new drill targets for the drilling campaign that is expected to begin in September. The future drilling should incorporate fences of holes across the hematite bodies which will allow much better definition of the gold/copper zones. All findings from the previous drill program and geophysics will be used to plan the next phase. Metallurgical testing of the hematite is also planned to see how much the iron content can be upgraded. Drill testing of the intrusive target, located to the north of the current drilling, is planned after a district wide airborne geophysical survey is conducted.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "APTMU" beginning on July 28, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "APTM" and "APTMW," respectively.
Economymining.com

Monarch more than doubles M&I resources at Beaufor gold project

Monarch Mining has released a new resource estimate for its wholly-owned Beaufor gold project 20 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. As prepared by BBA Inc., the estimate includes measured and indicated resources of 1.3 million tonnes grading 5.3 g/t gold, containing 219,200 oz. The inferred resource is 818,000 tonnes at 4.7 g/t gold, for 122,500 oz.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Soma Gold Announces That the Fenix Portal at Cordero Mine Has Reached the Vein at Level 2

The Atena Portal accessing level 2 at the Southern end of the Cordero Mine is scheduled to be completed by September 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the construction of the Fenix Portal, accessing the Cordero mine, has reached Level 2, encountering the vein as expected and allowing the beginning of mining operations. Additional development work is needed to drift along Level 2 to allow access to the stopes and commence full mining operations. During this step, the mineralized rock will be extracted and processed. This development work will be completed in August 2021. The Fenix portal will also intersect the vein at Level 3. Level 3 is 310 meters away and is expected to be completed in September 2021. The Atena Portal will also access Level 2 at the opposite end of the deposit and is presently only 90 meters from the vein. As development and mining continue, the two portals will be connected underground. Full production of 400 TPD is expected to be achieved by the end of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy