Tiny Dwarf Galaxy –“Harbors a Black Hole Equal to Milky Way’s Supermassive Object”
Fornax UCD3 is a part of a Fornax galaxy cluster (above) and belongs to a very rare and unusual class of galaxies – ultra-compact dwarfs (UCDs). The mass of such UCD galaxies reaches several dozen million solar masses while the radius typically does not exceed three hundred light years. Note that our Milky Way Galaxy is 120,000 light years across. This ratio between mass and size makes UCDs the densest stellar systems in the Universe.dailygalaxy.com
Comments / 0