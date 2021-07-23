Dansby Swanson hits first career grand slam
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said he’d waited all his life for what happened Thursday in Philadelphia. Swanson, dropped to fifth in the order after struggling in the second spot, came up in the third inning with two outs and the bases loaded. The former No. 1 overall pick then achieved a feat he doesn’t remember accomplishing before: Swanson hit a pitch from Phillies starter Matt Moore over the left-center wall for a grand slam.www.ajc.com
