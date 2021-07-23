Cancel
Indiana State

Hoosier Sounds: IU football head coach Tom Allen goes one-on-one with Dan Dakich

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen below to an interview with IU head football coach Tom Allen on The Dan Dakich Show on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis. Allen spent more than 30 minutes with Dakich on Thursday and covered a wide range of topics including the health of his son and Michael Penix, what’s different about procedures this year by comparison to last year as it relates to the pandemic, vaccinations, name image and likeness, key players for the 2021 season, the football facilities at IU, and much more.

