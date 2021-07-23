The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Champions of the World
“Bucks in six, always. That’s for the culture.” The infamous quote from Bucks great Brandon Jennings was brought to life more than ever as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 en route to being crowned NBA champions. The long hard-fought Game 6 was very reminiscent of the physical scrappy playoff battles that we often think back to in the 90s and mid-2000s. Both teams didn’t shoot the ball well from the perimeter (Suns 3P/3PA: 6/25 (24%) Bucks 3P/3PA: 6/27 (22%) ) as every point scored was earned.ngscsports.com
