Alabama governor says ‘it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ as pandemic worsens

By Quint Forgey
POLITICO
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pzq5i_0b5g1qLu00


Updated: 07/23/2021 01:38 PM EDT

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an impassioned plea for residents of her state to get vaccinated against Covid-19, arguing it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for the disease’s continued spread.

“I want folks to get vaccinated. That’s the cure. That prevents everything,” Ivey, a Republican, told reporters in Birmingham, Ala. , on Thursday.

“Why would we want to mess around with just temporary stuff?” she said. “We don’t need to encourage people to just go halfway with curing this disease. Let’s get it done. And we know what it takes to get it done.”

Ivey went on to describe the shots as “safe” and “effective,” saying: “The data proves that it works. [It] doesn’t cost you anything. It saves lives.”



But the remarks from the governor grew more pointed when she was pressed on what it would take for greater numbers of Alabamans to get their shots.

“I don’t know. You tell me,” Ivey said. “Folks [are] supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

Alabama remains the state with perhaps the lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the CDC: Only 39.6 percent of its residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, compared to the 48.8 percent of Americans nationally who have gotten their shots.

On Thursday, Ivey told reporters she had “done all I know how to do” to boost her state’s vaccination numbers.

“I can encourage you to do something,” she said, “but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

The White House took a different approach when asked about Ivey’s remarks on Friday. “We’re not here to place blame or threats; we’re here to provide accurate information,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“We understand her frustration,” Psaki added, noting the administration would continue to educate Americans about the risks of going unvaccinated.

Federal health officials in recent days have warned of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the country.

The Delta variant now represents more than 83 percent of the virus circulating in the United States, according to the CDC , and unvaccinated people account for 97 percent of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths nationally.

Meanwhile, the White House has hardened its rhetoric toward social media companies such as Facebook and conservative media including Fox News , urging them to stop the proliferation of misinformation about the vaccine.

A senior spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House official tested positive for Covid-19 this week, and the Capitol’s chief physician is considering reimposing a mask recommendation inside the complex.

Asked on Thursday about the possibility of a mask mandate for vaccinated Americans, President Joe Biden told reporters his administration would “follow the science.” Government health experts, he said, were “looking at all possibilities.”

Maeve Sheehey contributed to this report.

Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Biden snaps at reporter who questions mask flip-flop

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who asked him about past assurances that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear protective face masks. "No, I didn't say that," Biden began, noting he was referring to people who were fully vaccinated outside of government-designated...
The Covid-sized hole in Biden's vax order

A TIME OF TESTING (FOR SOME) — President Joe Biden unveiled his don't-call-it-a-mandate vaccine mandate for 2 million federal employees today, announcing that the civilian workforce and federal contractors will be required to disclose whether they've been vaccinated against Covid or face testing once or twice a week. Workers who...
Mitch McConnell says he BACKS Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in cases and urges Americans to 'ignore bad advice'

Mitch McConnell on Wednesday is standing by fellow Republican Kay Ivey's comments blaming unvaccinated Americans for the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, which has hit some GOP-led states including Ivey's particularly hard. The Alabama governor last week told reporters it is 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'...
FACT or FALSE: Breaking down claims DeSantis made at rally where he mocked CDC

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been hitting the conservative conference circuit for months, appearing poised for a presidential run. DeSantis' latest out-of-state appearance came in Salt Lake City Utah in which he railed against CDC recommendations on COVID-19. "Did you not get the CDC's memo?" he laughed. "I didn't see any of you guys complying."
Biden says 'in all probability' there will be new COVID-19 restrictions

President Joe Biden signaled the onset of more restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant rips through the nation. While departing for Camp David on Friday, the commander in chief shouted a response to a reporter who asked if people should expect tougher constraints than what's already been implemented.
Reporters and pollsters say vaccine hesitancy is devolving into vaccine refusal

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Vaccinated Americans are getting fed up. More than six months have passed since the Covid-19 vaccines started to roll out across the country, yet a minority of unvaxxed adults are making life riskier for everyone and extending the length of the pandemic.
Republicans unleashed a deadly vaccine skepticism. Can they now contain it?

Bad news is leading to at least a bit of good news: The surge of the coronavirus delta variant seems to have lit a fire under many Republican politicians. As the virus spreads largely in GOP regions with low vaccination rates, leaders of a party where anti-vax sentiment has run rampant have started sounding the alarm: Not getting vaccinated really can kill you.
Kay Ivey goes Forrest Gump on Alabama's unvaccinated folks

This is an opinion cartoon. Gov. Kay Ivey is Gumpy and grumpy about Alabama's worst-in-the-nation vaccination rate. She's right - "it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.". In her Washington Post opinion piece, Ivey writes: A famous, albeit fictional son of Alabama, Forrest Gump, said, "Life was like a...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey's "unvaccinated people" comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is getting national attention for her comments over our state's dead-last ranking for Covid-19 vaccinations. "Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it's time to start blaming unvaccinated folks not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down," Ivey said Thursday after a business launch in Birmingham.
Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could've been over by now, and certainly would've been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.

