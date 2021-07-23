Cancel
A Neurohacker Shares The 4 Mental Abilities Of Super Successful People

By Elizabeth Ricker
MindBodyGreen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. For the last 10 years, I've been studying the secrets of mental success—first as a brain researcher at Harvard, then as a technologist in Silicon Valley. Along the way, I've seen that there is a small set of cognitive skills that play an outsized role in our work, relationships, and quality of life.

Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Successful Living: Overcoming a mental block

Everything we do in this life begins with a thought and a decision. Whether it’s to rise in the morning or stay in bed, there are thoughts that drive our decisions. “This bed is warm, comfortable and inviting. I should stay in it for another hour; my body needs the rest.” Your reasoning appeals to your flesh.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Travel Expert and Mental Wellness Coach Amanda Nelson Shares Her Passion

Many say travel broadens the mind. Exploring new places has had the consistent effect of changing our perspective. From the feelings you have when you look to see the massive, seemingly endless ocean while at the beach, or the awe inspiring outlook on the world from a mountain top, travel brings to our lives a different sense of perspective. Amanda Nelson is the CEO and content creator behind Exploring Amanda, a travel brand that focuses on the unbelievable places you can travel to along with the mental and physical well-being benefits of travel. Throughout Amanda’s life, she found travel had a major impact, clearing her mind through difficult times, bringing a sense of wonder to her life, and improving her mental health are just a few of the ways travel can change your perspective on life. Amanda Nelson has a strong belief that the values derived from traveling can have a profound impact on your life, and how you are able to overcome challenges, improve your mental health, and work to empower yourself.
Mental HealthAlternative Press

Shamir shares how their mental health journey coincides with creativity

Counterintuitive as it may sound at first, to really earn a mononym, you have to be a polymath. If you want to be known by just one name, then you have to be known for more than just one thing. As a writer, artist, musician and designer, Shamir—at this point, it’s fair to say, less well known by their full name, Shamir Bailey—is no exception to that rule.
Mental HealthPosted by
Fortune

‘Long COVID’ hits mental health and ability to work, new data suggests

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The phenomenon of "long COVID," lingering symptoms that can last for months after infection, is still far from being well understood, but data is starting to emerge that can give a clearer picture of COVID's long-term effects. And one of the most useful sources of that data, the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics, just released early findings that could have serious implications for the policies chosen by governments and businesses.
EconomyForbes

Four Mental Shifts Business Owners Can Make To Ensure Continued Success

Dr Rakish Rana (The Clear Coach) is a life coach who challenges, encourages and supports clients to find direction, happiness, and purpose. The pandemic has had a huge impact on the global economy. Businesses have folded or filed for bankruptcy. Many continue to struggle. So, how have business owners been handling this? Many have continued to push against the wind. Why is it, especially now, that they continue to believe that their customers still require the same products or services? Hard realities need to be faced.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What People Need To Understand About Simon Biles and Mental Health

Simone Biles pulling out of the gymnastics is a chance to talk about mental health. ADHD is one of the most well-understood and treatable psychiatric conditions. Ignorance of mental health issues is itself starting to look pathological.S. Julissa Gomez didn’t die immediately, although she may have wished that she had....
Mental Healthfinchannel.com

Living Near Woodlands is Good for Young People’s Mental Health

The FINANCIAL– Analysis of young people’s proximity to woodlands has shown links with better cognitive development and a lower risk of emotional and behavioural problems. The research, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and Medical Research Council (MRC), could influence planning decisions in urban areas, UKRI notes. It...
Mental HealthNature.com

Super glue: emerging roles for non-neuronal brain cells in mental health

Accumulating evidence indicates that non-neuronal cells play critical roles in healthy and aberrant brain function. As examples, microglia, astrocytes, and epithelial cells have been implicated in the etiology of psychiatric illness and considered as potential targets for therapeutics [1, 2]. Assimilation of this knowledge has been slow, especially in light of rapid advances in the development of tools that enable precision regulation of neuronal function, but this may reflect the burden of historic (and increasingly archaic) formulations of brain function. Classic conceptualizations of roles for glial cells, in particular, are derived from the knowledge that “glia” comes from the Greek word for “glue”; indeed, it is often assumed that they play passive roles, serving primarily to provide structure for the brain.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Mental Healthsportswar.com

Understood. Mental illness is a real thing and affects many people

Including world class athletes. BUT, mental toughness is also a part of sports. It isn't enough to just be talented. Focus, dedication, confidence, performing under pressure, dealing with adversity, etc. is essential. The greatest athletes have that insane mental toughness. The mental aspect can't be separated from the physical. Is she under a lot of pressure and expectations? Yes. But which great athlete isn't?
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Mental health expert shares thoughts on Simone Biles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gymnast Simone Biles might be singlehandedly changing the conversation surrounding athletes and mental health with her decision to step away from the Tokyo Olympics. Community Health mental health counselor Kimble Richardson joined Daybreak on Saturday to provide an expert perspective on Biles’ decision and its potential impact.
Roanoke, VAwymt.com

Fralin Biomedical research finds link between depression and learning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New research out of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke is discovering a deeper relationship between depression and learning. Researchers Pearl Chiu and Brooks King-Casas had their work published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry. They found people suffering from depression learn...
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Study assesses the impact of sitting time and physical activity on mental health during the pandemic

Reducing the amount of time spent sitting down should be part of public health policy following COVID-19, says a new report from a study by the University of Huddersfield. The study assessed the impact of sitting time and physical activity on mental health during the pandemic, and found that the increase in time spent sitting down had an adverse effect on mental health and even outweighed the benefits of regular exercise.

