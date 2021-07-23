Cancel
Gold prices end lower to log first weekly loss in 5 weeks

By William Watts, Myra P. Saefong
Gold futures end lower on Friday to post their first weekly loss in five weeks as Treasury yields bounced and the U.S. dollar edged higher.

Businessfxempire.com

Inflation Climbs Higher, but Gold Closes Sharply Lower

However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Gold Project Price Down 79.9% Over Last Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 79.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $150,480.37 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bears prepare to push it lower

Japanese data was generally encouraging, with Industrial Production up 6.2% in June. US Treasury yields retreated on Friday while Wall Street closed in the red. USD/JPY is technically bearish and could pierce the 109.00 level. The USD/JPY pair ended the week with losses in the 109.60 price zone amid the...
Marketskitco.com

Gold surprises investors this week

Gold surprised many investors this week, rising to a strong resistance point of $1,830 an ounce following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories:. 3. Gold price jumps back above $1,800 as Fed's Powell says the U.S. is ways away from 'substantial further...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar, Fed's Dovish Comments

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday, lifting the most active gold futures contract to a six-week closing high, as weak economic data pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal. A weak dollar and a drop in treasury yields helped as well. Gold also found support after the Federal...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials drop, post weekly loss

July 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday and posted a weekly loss, dragged down by financial and consumer staples stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 0.25% lower at 8,120.48. The index fell 0.2% this week. * Browns Investments Plc, Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc...
StocksNECN

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Ends Friday Lower, Posts 5% Weekly Loss After Volatile Trade

SINGAPORE — A week of volatile trading in Chinese markets has left Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 5% lower. Both Hong Kong and mainland-listed stocks fell on Friday, losing the partial recovery they made after diving earlier this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended Friday off session lows, but still closed about 1.4% lower at 25,961.03.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Set For Weekly Gain

Gold prices held firm near a two-week high on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gains in more than two months, as disappointing U.S. economic data released overnight added to optimism the Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to begin scaling back its asset purchases.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rebounds amid upbeat earnings and forecasts

On Thursday, all three key indices of Wall St. had gained ground with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow hitting all-time highs earlier in the session, as investors’ optimism spurred up following reveal of a flurry of robust earnings’ reports alongside forecasts. Apart from that, US Commerce Department data had...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

A disappointing end to the week

Stock markets have turned negative on the final trading day of the week, with Europe tracking Asia lower and US futures eyeing a similar open on Wall Street. Whether this is the start of a late summer pullback or just a bit of profit-taking following an eventful week isn’t clear at this stage. It’s been a funny old week of incredible earnings, downbeat outlooks for the current quarter, mixed data and a cautious Fed. The buzz around the second quarter is fading and it may well be affecting investor sentiment.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil consolidates, Gold pares weekly gain, Bitcoin streak ends

Crude prices are giving back some of this week’s gains as delta variant concerns refuse to ease and as risk appetite sentiment deteriorates. Oil was unfazed from incremental comments from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak nor quarterly earning results from oil giants Exxon and Chevron. Novak, the former energy minister, noted that the OPEC+ output increase of 400,000 bpd each month is adequate, slight posturing ahead of the next meeting over output.

