When does East Texas' Mackenzie Brown compete at Tokyo Olympics?

CBS19
CBS19
 9 days ago

Back in June, East Texas native Mackenzie "Mac" Brown punched her ticket to Tokyo at the Final World Qualification Tournament, qualifying as a member of Team USA’s archery recurve women’s squad.

Brown got her start in archery in the National Archery in the Schools Program in Texas. From there, she started shooting in a Junior Olympic Archery Development club, and eventually was selected as a member of USA Archery's Junior Dream Team. Brown competed for a spot on the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team when she was just 16, and finished in the top 16.

According to the Olympic schedule , Brown will compete in the first individual elimination round against Germany's Charline Schwarz on Wednesday, July 28, at 4:26 p.m. Tokyo time (2:26 a.m. CT). The match will take place at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. If Brown wins, she'll face the winner of Romania's Madalina Amaistroaie and China's Xiaoqing Long.

She and partner Brady Ellison are currently ranked second for the Mixed Team event in its Olympic program debut.

The U.S. Women's Team qualified as third. Brown, individually, comes in at fifth place. Casey Kaufhold is ranked 17th and Jennifer Mucino Fernandez comes in at 24th.

According to World Archery, Brown, Kaufhold and Mucino compiled a score of 1970 out 2160 points on Friday.

Brown also made the U.S. Olympic Archery Team in 2016 and advanced to the Round of 16 in Rio.

In addition to her Olympic success, she was selected to the Resident Athlete program at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.

Brown is a true outdoorswoman and enjoys fishing. She has a talent for photography, and also enjoys baking and knitting in her spare time.

Good luck, Mac — from all of us at CBS19!

