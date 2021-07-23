Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglewood, CA

Pitbull & McKee Face Off & Address The Media Ahead of Bellator 263

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are one week away from the long-anticipated showdown between Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee. Bellator 263 takes place one week from today on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main event will be one of if not the most anticipated fight of the year for Bellator MMA thus far when the #1-ranked pound-for-pound featherweight champion Patrício “Pitbull” Freire defends his title against the 17-0 prospect turned franchise A.J. McKee.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Sanchez
Person
Pitbull
Person
Scott Coker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator Mma#Combat#The Forum#Bellator Mma#Scottcoker#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCSherdog

Bellator 263 Salaries: Pitbull ($250K), McKee ($150K) Primed to Take Home $1 Million Prize

A giant novelty check with a very real prize awaits the winner of the Bellator MMA featherweight grand prix on Saturday. Bellator 263, which takes place on July 31 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., will conclude the organization’s featherweight tournament. To the victor belong the spoils – the winner of the Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee clash will earn a tournament title, the promotion’s featherweight championship strap and a $1 million check. Both finalists will also earn large payouts simply for competing in this bout, as the only two on the card that will clear six figures no matter the result. Current two-division king Freire will take home $250,000 to show, and his win bonus is $1 million; his opponent McKee will earn $150,000, plus the possible $1 million prize. The California State Athletic Commission released the event salaries, as first reported by MMA Junkie on Friday.
Combat SportsBloody Elbow

Bellator 263 video: Watch how Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee romped through featherweight grand prix

We’ve reached the end of Bellator’s 16-man featherweight tournament, and the two favorites have emerged to meet in this Saturday’s final. Reigning champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire has racked up three successful title defenses on his way to the $1 million showdown with the undefeated sensation A.J. McKee. Over their combined six fights, Pitbull and McKee have finished five of their opponents. Only Juan Archuleta was able to go the distance with Freire, and he wasn’t close to winning on the scorecards.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Patricio Pitbull addresses press conference altercation with A.J. McKee: ‘I will make him show some respect’

It’s safe to say that the McKee family got under Patricio Pitbull’s skin. On Thursday at the Bellator 263 pre-fight press conference, things were going fine until an argument broke out over what was and wasn’t considered to be “disrespectful” that culminated in the two fighters having to be physically separated and Pitbull storming out of the presser. Speaking with MMAJunkie afterwards, Pitbull explained what happened.
Los Angeles, CAMMAmania.com

Live: Bellator 263 ceremonial weigh-in video for ‘Pitbull vs McKee’

The place is here, The Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 263: “Pitbull vs McKee” tomorrow night (Sat., July 31, 2021) on Showtime go down today (Fri., July 30, 2021) ahead of the highly-anticipated finale of the Featherweight Grand Prix between division kingpin, Patricio Freire, and the undefeated A.J. McKee.
UFCBloody Elbow

Patricio Pitbull vs A.J. McKee, and the real prize in Bellator’s Grand Prix

Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire will defend his title against A.J. McKee in the finals of Bellator’s Featherweight Grand Prix, a bout many have called the biggest and/or most important fight in Bellator history. While it is doubtful that it will generate the ratings of Kimbo Slice vs Dada 5000, the highest rated fight in Bellator’s history, and we’ll be blessed if it as entertaining as Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler’s first fight, the importance of this contest for the promotion, the fighters, and the sport are hard to exaggerate.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Bellator 263 weigh-in results – Patricio Pitbull vs. A.J. McKee

Bellator MMA officials will host weigh-ins today in anticipation of tomorrow night’s stacked Bellator 263 fight card headlined by a featherweight title fight between current champion Patricio Pitbull and challenger, A.J. McKee. The bout also served as the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. In the evening’s co-main event,...
Inglewood, CALos Angeles Daily News

Bellator 263: AJ McKee says his time has arrived vs. Patricio Pitbull

INGLEWOOD — A.J. McKee rolled up to The Forum last week styling and profiling. Out of a Maybach strolled the 26-year-old MMA prodigy, decked out in a blue throwback Lakers Kobe Bryant jersey and sporting Louis Vuitton shoes, a flashy watch on his wrist and a $20,000 chunk of gold dangling from his neck.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Bellator 263 weigh-in results: Patricio Pitbull, A.J. McKee official for championship clash

Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee will soon collide in the biggest featherweight fight in Bellator history. The champ Pitbull was the first fighter to appear at the official weigh-ins for Bellator 263, which takes place Saturday at The Forum in Los Angeles, and he successfully came in under championship weight at 144.5 pounds. A.J. McKee would also successfully make weight later, but not without issue.
UFCBloody Elbow

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion

The Bellator MMA featherweight championship and a $1 million check is at stake tonight (Saturday, July 31) from The Forum in Inglewood, CA. In the highly anticipated main event of Bellator 263, two-division champ Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire defends his 145 lbs belt against the exciting, undefeated rising star A.J. McKee in what doubles as the final of this 16-man grand prix. These were the.
Inglewood, CAmmanews.com

Bellator 263 Results, Sights, & Sounds: The A.J. McKee Era Begins

It’s about that time for Bellator 263! We’ve got you covered with your main card highlights and results. Just keep refreshing this page to be hit with some fresh sights, sounds, and impact. The main event will feature the featherweight grand prix finals between champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and the...
UFCBloody Elbow

Bellator 263 odds: Patricio Pitbull in coin flip against A.J. McKee

One of the most meaningful MMA matches between elite featherweights is going down tonight (July 31st) at Bellator 263 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. The promotion’s champ-champ, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will be locking horns with the 17-0 undefeated A.J. McKee, with not only the belt on the line but also a cool $1M at stake. Bloody Elbow is here to bring you the betting odds for this top shelf showcase of the very best that the world has to offer at 145-pounds, as well as for the rest of the Bellator 263 lineup.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Patricio Pitbull: A.J. McKee Almost Finished Me

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not nearly as convinced about the outcome of his Bellator 263 main event as the official results indicate. The official result of the Bellator 263 main event records that A.J. McKee defeated Patricio Freire to become the Bellator featherweight grand prix winner and new featherweight champion via first-round technical submission. All in all, that reads pretty definitively and doesn’t leave much room for dispute after McKee locked in a standing guillotine that won him the fight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy