Pitbull & McKee Face Off & Address The Media Ahead of Bellator 263
We are one week away from the long-anticipated showdown between Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee. Bellator 263 takes place one week from today on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main event will be one of if not the most anticipated fight of the year for Bellator MMA thus far when the #1-ranked pound-for-pound featherweight champion Patrício “Pitbull” Freire defends his title against the 17-0 prospect turned franchise A.J. McKee.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0