As Everything Unfolds' Adam Kerr: “You can have the heaviest riff in the world, but if there's nothing but palm-muted chugs leading up to it, it won't hit like it needs to”

Following Britney Spears' recent win in court regarding her conservatorship, the pop star has become more vocal about her feelings toward her current arrangement. Spears' posted on Instagram, with a cryptic photo showing lettered beads that read "One Day at a Time" and a caption that says her fans can expect her to continue sharing. "So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" she wrote. "[At] that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."