In January, a neighbor filmed country superstar Morgan Wallen drunkenly screaming the N-word late at night. The video, posted on TMZ, quickly went viral. Country radio pulled Wallen’s music from rotation, and his label announced that his contract was “suspended.” Wallen posted a couple of apology videos, and he announced that he was cancelling his tour to work on himself. All the while, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, released shortly before he was filmed using that racial slur, continued to sell. It spent 10 weeks at #1, and it remains the biggest-selling album in any genre this year. Wallen’s sales actually went up after the video went out. Today, Wallen has given his first interview about all of this.