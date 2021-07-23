Cancel
Ring Of Sleuth: Airport Cops’ Five-Hour Search For Engagement Diamond Lost Before Honeymoon Flight

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican security agents finally spotted a diamond that fell out of a woman’s engagement ring at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Amir Khan Durranis and his wife, Madison, had just gone through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint in Terminal 7 when Durranis’ wife realized the diamond was missing. The couple was about to go on their […]

New York City, NYNBC New York

TSA Agent Finds Missing Diamond From Woman's Engagement Ring at JFK

A New York couple's honeymoon trip was nearly ruined after the diamond on the engagement ring went missing at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration said Madison Durrani and her husband Amir Khan Durrani of Flushing were flying to Guam last month after their honeymoon was delayed due to the pandemic. The two were checked in at Terminal 7 and they were getting coffee when Madison realized the diamond on her ring had gone missing.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

TSA Officer Helps Couple Find Diamond That Fell Off Engagement Ring At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Talk about finding a diamond in the rough. A TSA officer is being praised for helping a couple find a diamond that had fallen off the wife’s engagement ring at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Authorities said the Durannis were on their way to Guam for a pandemic-delayed honeymoon. After passing through security, the couple stopped at an airport coffee shop, where the wife realized the stone was missing from her ring. “My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation,” husband Amir Khan Durrani wrote in...
John F. KennedyPosted by
Fox News

TSA returns lost diamond to owner after it fell off woman’s engagement ring

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers from New York helped a woman locate the diamond that fell off her engagement ring. Amir Khan Durrani and his wife recently traveled to John F. Kennedy International Airport to catch a honeymoon flight to Guam, but at some point, the "newly purchased" diamond became dislodged from Mrs. Durrani’s ring, according to a press release the TSA issued Monday.
