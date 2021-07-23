Ring Of Sleuth: Airport Cops’ Five-Hour Search For Engagement Diamond Lost Before Honeymoon Flight
American security agents finally spotted a diamond that fell out of a woman’s engagement ring at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Amir Khan Durranis and his wife, Madison, had just gone through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint in Terminal 7 when Durranis’ wife realized the diamond was missing. The couple was about to go on their […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 0