Ring Of Sleuth: Airport Cops’ Five-Hour Search For Engagement Diamond Lost Before Honeymoon Flight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Talk about finding a diamond in the rough. A TSA officer is being praised for helping a couple find a diamond that had fallen off the wife’s engagement ring at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Authorities said the Durannis were on their way to Guam for a pandemic-delayed honeymoon. After passing through security, the couple stopped at an airport coffee shop, where the wife realized the stone was missing from her ring. “My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation,” husband Amir Khan Durrani wrote in...