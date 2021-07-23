Seven years ago, #BringBackOurGirls was a global campaign. What happened?

Here at The True America Institute, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of accuracy and integrity in our communications. Thus, we find it necessary to correct a few small errors that appeared in Friday’s newsletter. The newsletter, titled “Critical Race Theory: The Looming Menace Coming for your Children,” was meant to inform concerned parents like you about the dangers of the new racist ideology called Critical Race Theory (CRT), but may have inaccurately claimed that CRT “forces innocent children into drug-soaked Satanic orgies” and leads inevitably to “indescribable horrors of violence, abuse, and cannibalism.” We regret the errors.