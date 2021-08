The last year and a half has been a whole lot of weird. Case in point: 6 win Indiana (a thing that normally sounds pretty reasonable) is getting their OTE Week in AUGUST (a thing that hasn’t happened since I’ve been writing here) because instead of a normal, full 12 game season, the 2020 football season was abbreviated, and 6 wins placed the Hoosiers near the top of the conference. While circumstances ended the season in a much less pleasant way than most Indiana fans would have liked, momentum is finally starting to swing towards the Cream and Crimson, and 2021 may be the culmination of many years of work trying to bring the program back to respectability.