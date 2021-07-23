Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Haitian president's hometown holds funeral amid violence

By DÁNICA COTO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The hometown of slain President Jovenel Moïse is preparing to receive his body for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent demonstrations in the area. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honor Moïse, who was shot several times on July 7 during an attack at his private home that seriously injured his wife, Martine. Friday's funeral comes a day after violent demonstrations hit neighborhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tires.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitian#Protest Riot#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC Chicago

Haiti Arrests Another Officer in President's Murder

Haitian police said Friday that a fourth officer has been arrested in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. National Police spokesperson Marie-Michelle Verrier said a total of 27 people have been arrested and others are still being sought in connection with the July 7 attack at the president's home. Another...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Widow of assassinated Haiti president considering run to replace him

The widow of Haiti’s assassinated leader is seriously considering a run for the presidency, she said in her first interview since the harrowing attack – which she believes was orchestrated by “oligarchs” in the troubled nation. Martine Moïse, 47, who was badly wounded when her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, 53,...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Widow of assassinated Haiti president reveals the moment she lay motionless, choking on her own blood as she played dead because 'if the president could die, everybody else could too'

The widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has recalled the terrifying moment her husband was shot dead next to her as she claims she only survived because the killers thought she was already dead. 'When they left, they thought I was dead,' Martine Moïse, 47, told the New York...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. delegation sent to Haiti departs shortly after arrival after gunshots heard at president's funeral

A delegation sent to Haiti by President Biden — including U.S. ambassador the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield — left that country shortly after arriving when gunshots were heard at the funeral for assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, the White House confirmed on Friday. Thomas-Greenfield and other officials said the delegation had returned to the U.S. safely, CBS News' Pam Falk confirmed.
U.S. PoliticsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The U.S. has been no friend to Haiti

The recent assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise has created a great deal of confusion, not only about the crime itself but about the role that the United States might play in that nation. Scant and contradictory information make it difficult to discern who benefits from his killing. Moise was...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Haiti ambassador: "No doubt" president's assassins had inside help

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was carried out by foreigners, but "there is no doubt" that they had internal help, Haiti's ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond told CNN Thursday morning. State of play: Four suspects were killed by police on Wednesday and another two were arrested in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy