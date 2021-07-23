Cancel
Top international official in Bosnia bans denial of genocide

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia has banned denial of genocide in the Balkan country. The decision was made to counter attempts by Bosnia's Serbs to acknowledge the rulings of two U.N. courts on the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica. The killings of more than 8,000 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica was declared a genocide by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court for Former Yugoslavia. But Bosnian Serb officials and neighboring Serbia have refused to accept this. The official who heads Bosnia's Office of High Representative on Friday also introduced prison sentences for genocide deniers.

#Genocide Denial#Bosniaks#Ap#Balkan#Serbs#U N#Bosnian Serb
