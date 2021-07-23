Cancel
Volunteers hunting for Mexico's 'disappeared' become targets

By MARK STEVENSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mainly female volunteers who fan out to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives in Mexico are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government's promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice. The searchers tell tales of long getting threats and being watched — presumably by the same people who murdered their sons, brothers and husbands. But the threats have given way to bullets in the heads of searchers who have proved far better than the authorities at ferreting out the clandestine burial and burning pits that number in the thousands. Two searchers have been killed the past two months. And some of the volunteers have dropped out.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

