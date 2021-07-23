iPad Pro case provides slimline protection and a home for Apple Pencil

Protect your iPad from bumps and scratches when you have the Oakywood Felt iPad Sleeve Case. This handmade sleeve features soft, durable merino felt wool. It’s a material that’s non-toxic and resists moisture. In fact, the Sleeve Case boasts 100 OEKO-TEX certification. What’s more, with its 9.7–12.9″ size range, this beautiful office accessory fits multiple sizes of iPads. So no matter which version you have, this cover can probably protect it. Additionally, the outer pocket is made of washpapa paper, which is ideal for washing. And, of course, the pocket is great for storing your cables and small, necessary items like your ID or passport. Moreover, this iPad sleeve protects your device during travel as well as your daily commute. Available in anthracite or gray, this is one stylish way to carry your iPad.