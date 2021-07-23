Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

iPad Pro case provides slimline protection and a home for Apple Pencil

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to protect your 11-inch iPad Pro or fourth-generation iPad Air without doubling its size? Check out the new Huex Folio from Laut, which offers a slimline design that includes a screen cover and a home for Apple Pencil. If you use your iPad more like a tablet, rather than...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pencil#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Laptop#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Laut#The Cult Of Mac Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Cell Phonesitechpost.com

Frustrated Your iPhone Storage Is Full? 10 Ways to Clear Files and Fix the Problem

Picture this, you are outside, safely following health protocol and guidelines, going about your day. You find something that catches your eye, perhaps a dog that's being trained by its owner to balance a basketball ball on its forehead. You want to capture that moment. You whip out your iPhone and the moment you open your camera app, it tells you your storage is almost full and you need to manage your storage in Settings.
Musicimore.com

Help With iPad Pro speaker volume…

I’ve got some hearing issues…mostly due to age, and some to do with an injury…and am not able to clearly hear the dialog on streaming movies in my 11” iPad Pro. What is the loudest, clearest external Bluetooth speaker that would work best on the market. Would headphones be better?
TravelPosted by
Gadget Flow

Oakywood Felt iPad Sleeve Case is handmade and protects your tablet with merino wool felt

Protect your iPad from bumps and scratches when you have the Oakywood Felt iPad Sleeve Case. This handmade sleeve features soft, durable merino felt wool. It’s a material that’s non-toxic and resists moisture. In fact, the Sleeve Case boasts 100 OEKO-TEX certification. What’s more, with its 9.7–12.9″ size range, this beautiful office accessory fits multiple sizes of iPads. So no matter which version you have, this cover can probably protect it. Additionally, the outer pocket is made of washpapa paper, which is ideal for washing. And, of course, the pocket is great for storing your cables and small, necessary items like your ID or passport. Moreover, this iPad sleeve protects your device during travel as well as your daily commute. Available in anthracite or gray, this is one stylish way to carry your iPad.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

This 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Is $100 off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Right now, Amazon is having a sale on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the newest iPad that Apple released just this year. The normally $1,099 model, which has 128GB of storage and has both built-in Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, is down to $999.
TechnologyMacworld

Take $100 off the iPad Air or XDR iPad Pro in all-time-low sale

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, your best options are the iPad Air and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And today they’re cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the newest iPad Air for $499 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999, both $100 off their MSRPs and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Snag a brand-new 2020 iPad Pro and save up to $300

Best Buy is now offering up to $300 off almost all 2020 iPad Pro models as it clears leftover inventory. You can bag 11-inch units with 256GB of storage for as little as $699.99, while 12.9-inch units start at $799.99. Stock is limited and these discounts won’t last long, so...
Technologyimore.com

The new iPad mini could get a mini-LED display like the iPad Pro

A new report from DigiTimes says the new iPad mini could get a mini-LED display. The tech is currently on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and expected on the new MacBook Pro models. Even the upcoming iPad mini might get a mini-LED display. As reported by DigiTimes, industry sources say that...
TechnologyThe Verge

The latest iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets are each $100 off today

If you’ve been waiting for a sizable deal on the new M1 processor-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the 10.9-inch iPad Air released last year, you can save $100 on either model now at Amazon. Starting with the iPad Pro, the base model in space gray that comes with 128GB of storage costs $999 at Amazon. That’s $100 off the usual cost, which is great considering this iteration includes a brilliant Mini LED Liquid Retina XDR display with more contrast and color depth than in previous models.
Electronicsdigg.com

Save 50 Bucks On Apple's Super-Powered iPad Pro

Want to get into making digital art? It also support the Apple Pencil. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. How much exfoliation are you currently getting on your back and shins? Put that loofah on a stick, and you'll feel a whole lot better without much effort.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

15 best iPhone 12 and 12 pro cases to help protect your precious device

An Apple iPhone case is an essential accessory, especially when you’ve spent a small fortune on the handset itself. Some manufacturers include a case in the box – usually a flimsy clear plastic sleeve – but Apple does not. So you need to stump up extra, even after you’ve paid for the iPhone itself, though we’d argue it’s worth it for the peace of mind.The latest iPhone series comes in four models – the iPhone 12 mini (£579, Currys.co.uk), iPhone 12 (£829, Amazon.co.uk), iPhone 12 pro (£949, Amazon.co.uk) and iPhone 12 pro max (£1,099, Johnlewis.com). For the first time, two...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Grab This Apple Pencil Alternative For Your iPad At $14

For today, you can get the Maylofi Stylus Pen for just $14.13 from Amazon. Normally selling for $16.64, today’s offer allows you to save $2.51 on the original price without applying any special discount code. This rechargeable active stylus pens are designed specifically for touch screen devices such as the...
TechnologyDigital Trends

The iPad Pro (2021) vs the Surface Pro 7

Tablets have come a long way in the past few years, and now they are legitimate laptop alternatives. Tablets like the iPad Pro are lightweight and versatile devices perfect for students, designers, and professionals alike. Starting at $750, it’s definitely on the top end for students, but it can last them for many years.
Technologypocketnow.com

New iPad Mini pro to miss out on these pro features

The latest information about the upcoming iPad mini is somewhat disappointing. A report that surfaced yesterday suggested that the new iPad would have a mini-LED display. This came as a bomb, especially considering that Ming-Chi Kuo had already predicted that Apple was working to give us this tech in a 7.9-inch iPad mini refresh that was expected to launch in 2020 that never happened, and it seems that it won’t happen in 2021 either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy