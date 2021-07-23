Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Showers possible Friday as heat and humidity build for the weekend

By Demetrius Ivory
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The heat and humidity is on as we head into the weekend. Friday will see a 20% chance of showers and storms during the day with a high temp of 88 expected.. Friday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and storms with partly cloudy conditions. Low: 74.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Humid#Wgn Weather Center#The Weather Center Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WGN TV

What are the “dog days” of summer?

I just heard a reference on a radio program about the “dog days” of summer. What does that mean?. The term “dog days” refers to the periods of hot and humid weather that typically occur in parts of the Northern Hemisphere in July and August. During late summer, Sirius, also known as the Dog Star because of its location in the constellation Canus Major (Great Dog), is not visible in the sky because it rises and sets with the sun. Ancient people thought that the hot, sultry weather conditions were caused by Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, was adding its heat to the sun’s. Astronomically, the Egyptians calculated the “dog days” from July 3 to Aug. 11. In Mediterranean areas, that time was also plagued by disease and discomfort, and the added heat was thought to be the cause of seasonal flooding on the Nile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy