When the weather is hot outside, there's truly nothing better than a sweet, frozen treat to cool down. Of course, not all frozen treats are created equal, and some are simply much more satisfying than others. If you've ever had a dilly bar from Dairy Queen, then you know just how delicious the treat is. Creamy and cool vanilla ice cream on the inside and a delicious shell of chocolate on the outside — it doesn't get much better than that!