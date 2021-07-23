Where to find free outdoor concerts in the D.C. area

Like many, I grew up with the instant ramen you find cheap in stores. It was one of the few things I was comfortable making myself when my parents weren't available. I always just kind of figured that's what ramen was. I was very wrong later in life when I attended my first ramen restaurant about 20 years ago in Hawaii. Comparing real ramen to top ramen is like comparing oil paintings to color-by-number. It took a few years but Yakima is finally catching on and we have a few great places to get legit ramen right here in Yakima.