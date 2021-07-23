Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Home Bistro Relocates East Coast Operations to State of the Art Culinary Facility in Broward County, FL

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has relocated its east coast operations to a 5,000 square foot state of the art culinary facility in Pembroke Park, FL.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Broward County, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Pembroke Park, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Restaurants
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Art#Food Drink#About Home Bistro Inc#Iron Chef#Home Bistro#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsStreet.Com

Home Bistro's Business Model Gives Investors a Lot to Chew On

You have to eat. I have to eat. We all have to eat. That's why the food sector is referred to as consumer non-discretionary. We don't have a choice in the matter. If COVID taught us anything, however, it's that life's too short to eat bad food. The good news is you don't have to eat bad tasting food prepared by someone like me. Trust me, you don't want to eat any hash I'm slinging.
Recipesdallassun.com

Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry

Acquires TV Host and Cookbook Author's Homemade Meals LLC. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it executed a licensing agreement with TV Host, best-selling cookbook author and philanthropist Ayesha Curry. Further to the transaction, Home Bistro, Inc. acquired Ms. Curry's Homemade Meals LLC, a weekly-delivered service of her family inspired recipes, which were sold direct to consumer as well as in major grocery stores.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyherald.com

Local restaurants part of state culinary trails

Twenty-one food trails established by the Indiana Foodways Alliance tell the story about different areas across Indiana. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch encouraged Hoosiers and visitors to the state to follow the different trails and learn some of the stories using the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport. “The restaurants that make...
Fort Lauderdale, FLWSVN-TV

Broward to require masks while indoors at county buildings

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Masks and facial coverings will once again be required while indoors at Broward County facilities, regardless of vaccination status. The move, which goes into effect on Friday, comes after a guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission of the coronavirus.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

New Tequila Line Joins MD&S Distributors

MD&S Distributors launched Tequila Kostiv, an award-winning artisan tequila line new to Connecticut. Made in the heartland of Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico, each expression follows a meticulous process that guarantees its purity and unique taste. The 100% Weber blue agave is distilled and aged in oak barrels following the traditional recipe inherited from the first tequila masters. Petro Kostiv, Co-founder of the brand, had been a friend of Master Distiller Saul Perez Ocampo from NOM 1500 for more than a decade. After receiving a bottle of tequila as a gift, Kostiv followed a newfound passion to begin a partnership in Jalisco with Ocampo, creating tequila made with quality and handcrafted by those in the community. Kostiv Tequila Blanco, twice-distilled, unaged and fermented via copper pot; Kostiv Tequila Reposado, resting in American oak barrels and then aged six months in hand-charred French cabernet sauvignon barrels; and Kostiv Tequila Añejo, aged 18 months in ex-charred French cabernet sauvignon white oak barrels, each are rooted in the company’s mission to represent Mexican culture, flavors and textures.
Las Vegas, NVdallassun.com

Passport Technology Inc. Completes Merger with Automated Systems America Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Passport Technology Inc. ('Passport'), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, and Automated Systems America Inc. ('ASAI'), a leading provider of casino payments and related value-added services to casinos in the United States, announced today the completion of the merger announced on January 19, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants and Partner Banks for the MT Flash Pay(TM) And MT Free Pay(TM) Transactions, Expecting a Monthly Turnover of Over $1 Billion From 10 Partner PSP's

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC). SUIC Midas USA, Inc. is setting up a trust fund to handle the payback fund receipts from overseas merchants and partner banks generated from the MT Flash Pay™ and MT Free Pay™ transactions. SUIC Midas is expecting over $1 billion revenues from its 10 partner PSP's.
Nashville, TNdallassun.com

cityCURRENT Launches Business Division GROWTHcurrent to Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / cityCURRENT has launched and continues to expand an internet-based learning and online personal development platform called GROWTHcurrent. The platform offers individuals access to exclusive content, interviews and learning modules, along with virtual events and online Q&A sessions with national guest speakers, business industry experts and global thought leaders who share their advice and success secrets to help people develop personally and professionally. GROWTHcurrent was launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a vital business pivot and an opportunity to further cityCURRENT's mission to power the GOOD by broadening the organization's reach and impact.
Shoppinghamlethub.com

Ancona's Flash Sale Monday: Anthill Farms North Coast Pinot Noir

Happy Flash Sale Monday! Welcome Anthill Farms North Coast Pinot Noir. I am so excited to present you today with the opportunity to grab a highly sought-after wine at perhaps the sharpest price in the country. We're talking about none other than Anthill Farm Winery, known for its organic, small...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Fortitude Gold Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. Conference Call. Fortitude...
Home & GardenHotel Online

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts Debuts in China’s Coastal City of Qingdao

QINGDAO, CHINA — August 2, 2021 — St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the debut of The St. Regis Qingdao. The highly anticipated opening marks the first Marriott International luxury brand hotel in the northeastern Shandong region. Strategically located in the landmark Haitian Center in the heart of historic Qingdao, the hotel is set to delight the city’s luminaries and tastemakers with its elegant design, refined craftsmanship and time-honored signature rituals.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

HAV Announces $200 Million Investment Commitment

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is pleased to announce a $200 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM) as HAV pursues a public listing. BEDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Under the agreement, GEM will provide HAV with a $200 million Share Subscription Facility for a 36-month term following a public listing of HAV's common stock. Concurrent with the public listing HAV will issue GEM 0.75% of the common stock of the company at par value.
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Raul Leal named CEO of Starwood Capital’s SH Hotels & Resorts

Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy infrastructure, has appointed Raul Leal as CEO, SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary company that oversees brands such as 1 Hotels and Homes, Treehouse Hotels and Baccarat Hotels. He will begin his new role on Aug. 19.
San Jose, CAPizza Marketplace

DoorDash expands ghost kitchen footprint

DoorDash has opened its second DoorDash Kitchens location in San Jose, California. This ghost kitchen will feature Aria Korean Street Food, Canter's Deli, Milk Bar and Curry Up now, The Melt Express and YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea, according to a Yahoo Finance report. With DoorDash's ghost kitchen model, restaurants license...

Comments / 0

Community Policy