Home Bistro Relocates East Coast Operations to State of the Art Culinary Facility in Broward County, FL

MD&S Distributors launched Tequila Kostiv, an award-winning artisan tequila line new to Connecticut. Made in the heartland of Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico, each expression follows a meticulous process that guarantees its purity and unique taste. The 100% Weber blue agave is distilled and aged in oak barrels following the traditional recipe inherited from the first tequila masters. Petro Kostiv, Co-founder of the brand, had been a friend of Master Distiller Saul Perez Ocampo from NOM 1500 for more than a decade. After receiving a bottle of tequila as a gift, Kostiv followed a newfound passion to begin a partnership in Jalisco with Ocampo, creating tequila made with quality and handcrafted by those in the community. Kostiv Tequila Blanco, twice-distilled, unaged and fermented via copper pot; Kostiv Tequila Reposado, resting in American oak barrels and then aged six months in hand-charred French cabernet sauvignon barrels; and Kostiv Tequila Añejo, aged 18 months in ex-charred French cabernet sauvignon white oak barrels, each are rooted in the company’s mission to represent Mexican culture, flavors and textures.