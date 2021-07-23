ethgate Overshadows Big News But Helps Ethereum With Memes Amid Ethiopia Crisis

Another fun cryptoweek is behind us. The boss of the world's biggest listed hedge fund firm made bitcoin noob mistakes again, while the boss of a major fund manager said people should have exposure to BTC. Goldman Sachs DeFi ETF became a source of confusion, while Ripple deepened its relationship with SBI, teasing Ripple’s explosive growth in the larger Asia-Pacific region. The banking industry looks set to go to war with crypto as SWIFT launched a new service for fast and transparent payments, the BIS followed with a blueprint for its new “real-time national payment systems” linking platform, and more financial giants doubled down on crypto. An EU-backed fund teased a ‘digital asset’ investment drive, and PayPal teased a new “super app” that it says will feature “additional crypto capabilities." As Crypto.com estimated that the number of crypto users reached 221m, Coin Metrics said that TVL is "a deceptively complicated metric hiding under a benign name."