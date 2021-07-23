Cancel
Monarch Mining Corporation Announces a $11.25 Million Transaction With Gold Royalty Corp.

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

Transaction aimed at strengthening Monarch's balance sheet in preparation for the Beaufor mine and Beacon mill reopening. Non-dilutive financing to increase Monarch's cash and cash equivalent position to approximately $30 million. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / MONARCH MINING CORPORATION ('Monarch' or the 'Corporation') (TSX:GBAR)(OTCQX:GBARF) is pleased...

