Sinopharm’s COVID-19 shot offers weaker protection among elderly – study

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in offering protection against the disease among the elderly, according to the results of a Hungarian study. The study of 450 participants who had received two doses of the vaccine showed measurable antibody levels were present in about 90% of people under the age of 50, but the protection reduced as age increased.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Reuters#Hungarian#Covax
Health
Economy
India
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
China
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines usage and updated safety labels

Since early last March, numerous companies have been working to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. Among those, Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines have found the greatest success, with an efficacy rate of almost 95%. The Covid-19 Dashboard on GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre tracks emerging information effectively, and in countries such as the US, Comirnaty and Spikevax were shown to lead against other Covid-19 vaccines in both contract volume and administration (see Figures 1 and 2). As of 4 July, 276 and 35 million doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax had also been administered respectively within the European Union (EU).
Public HealthVoice of America

Britain to Offer COVID-19 Booster Shots This Fall

Britain will begin offering a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 32 million Britons starting in early September, The Telegraph reported Sunday. The shots will be available in as many as 2,000 pharmacies with the goal of getting them into arms by early December. The government has been preparing...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Germany to offer COVID-19 shots for all kids over 12

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, top health officials said Monday. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said after a meeting with the 16 German state health ministers that “we keep our promise: everybody who wants can get vaccinated in the summer — we have enough vaccines for all age groups.”
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Germany poised to offer Covid-19 shots to youngsters as vaccination slows

(Aug 2): Germany is poised to widen Covid-19 vaccinations to include all 12-17 year-olds, stepping up efforts to spur its flagging inoculation drive. The move set to be agreed Monday goes beyond advice published by the government’s independent vaccine commission. The authority, known as STIKO, recommends inoculating those in that age group who have pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk from the coronavirus, or those who are in regular contact with people who are in particular danger.
Healthwhtc.com

India’s drug regulator says J&J withdraws proposal for speedy vaccine nod

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s drug regulator said https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/common_download.jsp?num_id_pk=MTQyNA== on Monday Johnson & Johnson has withdrawn its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Public Healthwhtc.com

Malaysia reports record 219 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry reported 219 coronavirus deaths on Monday, a daily record, bringing the Southeast Asian country’s total toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,403 deaths. The ministry also reported 15,764 new COVID-19 infections, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative case total to 1,146,186 cases. (Reporting by...
Worldwhtc.com

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Some major Australian cities have enforced tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, while top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said America would not lock down again despite surging cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Industryhealthday.com

Pfizer Says Third Shot of Vaccine Boosts COVID-19 Protection

WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New data show that protection from both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine decreases slightly over time but that a third dose significantly boosts levels of antibodies against several variants of the virus, including the highly contagious delta variant that is now dominant in the United States.
Public Healthwhtc.com

As cases surge, Thai hospital uses containers to store bodies

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A Thai hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths has begun storing bodies in refrigerated containers, resorting to a measure it last took in a devastating 2004 tsunami, as the country grapples with its biggest coronavirus outbreak. Thailand on Saturday reported a daily record of 18,912 new cases...
WorldNew York Post

Israel to offer third COVID booster shot to elderly

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.
Maine StateWMTW

Maine health experts offer insight into push for COVID-19 booster shots

PORTLAND, Maine — Israel on Thursday began offering a third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to older citizens as the company makes its case for a third dose to boost immunity, particularly against the delta variant. Questions about how long the vaccines will protect against COVID-19 and whether boosters will...
Medical & BiotechWiscnews.com

Pfizer: COVID-19 Booster Shot Strongly Protects Against Delta Variant

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.The company disclosed that ongoing testing of a booster shot, given six months after the second vaccine dose, showed it raised antibody levels against the more-transmissible Delta variant to 11 times higher in older people and five times higher in younger people, compared to levels after the two-dose regimen.The data has not been peer-reviewed and U.S. health officials have said, at this point, the science doesn't show a need for a booster shot.SEE MORE: Pfizer Says Booster Shots Are Coming. Do Americans Need Them?Pfizer noted that by the end of September, testing in 5- through 11-year-old volunteers should produce the safety and efficacy data needed to seek emergency use authorization in that age group, and data on testing in children from 6 months to 5 years old should follow soon after. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently is reviewing data that could lead to full approval of the vaccine for adults. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

