The Olympic Games are often hailed as a neutral celebration of athletic achievement. “The Olympic Games are not about politics,” wrote the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, in the Guardian last year. In reality, the games have long been a platform for soft power: the use of culture and values to shape people’s opinions in order to achieve political outcomes — particularly internationally. Regardless of how many medals are won or lost, this is the real game of the Olympics. And for the host country, the opening ceremony offers an unparalleled platform for building soft power. The biggest...